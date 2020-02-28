Overview

Dr. Joanna Trus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi.



Dr. Trus works at The Woman's Clinic in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.