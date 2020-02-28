Dr. Joanna Trus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Trus, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanna Trus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi.
Locations
Woman's Clinic P.A.4577 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 864-2752
Memorial Hospital At Gulfport4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 864-2752
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Loved her! I’ve been dealing with multiple miscarriages & needed answers, she immediately said let’s involve a specialist and get to the bottom if we can! She’s amazing & so sweet! Very well educated, I have complete confidence!
About Dr. Joanna Trus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN
Dr. Trus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trus has seen patients for Pap Smear, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trus speaks Polish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Trus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.