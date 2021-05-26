Dr. Joanna Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joanna Siegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Siegel works at
Locations
Southview Medical Group, P.C.833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-4675Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Siegal listens to what you say and considers everything seriously without brushing off your concerns or questions. She is kind, professional and very thorough. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Joanna Siegel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University AL
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
