See All Oncologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Joanna Sesti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joanna Sesti, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joanna Sesti, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Sesti works at Bariatric Associates in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Thoracic Surgical Services
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6115
  2. 2
    Thoracic Surgical Services
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6108
  3. 3
    Clara Maass Medical Center
    1 Clara Maass Dr Ste 400, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thoracentesis
Lung Cancer
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Thoracentesis
Lung Cancer
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic-Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Volume Reduction Surgery (LVRS) Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Mediastinal Tumor Surgery With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lobectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stenting Procedures of the Airway (Trachea) and Esophagus Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sesti?

    Mar 27, 2018
    Really compassionate doctor and very knowledgeable. We met at a hospital where I was urgently admitted for a collapsed lung and she was the only one with clear answers, plan for action and follow through.
    SO. ORANGE, NJ — Mar 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joanna Sesti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joanna Sesti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sesti to family and friends

    Dr. Sesti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sesti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joanna Sesti, MD.

    About Dr. Joanna Sesti, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396988986
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joanna Sesti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sesti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sesti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sesti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sesti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sesti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sesti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joanna Sesti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.