Dr. Sarracino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joanna Sarracino, MD
Dr. Joanna Sarracino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS.
Optical Illusions2371 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 371-0141
Thomas M Domanick Dpm1825 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 386-1800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor! Took the time to educate me, reviewed med history with every visit, didn't appear rushed even tho there were several patients waiting to see her. I didn't mind the wait time until I saw her because she took time to educate me, answer questions, review med history, inquired abt allergies before prescribing choice of meds for my condition.
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
Dr. Sarracino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
