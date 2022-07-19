Overview

Dr. Joanna Pruzon, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School



Dr. Pruzon works at RETINA CONSULTANTS PA in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.