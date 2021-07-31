Dr. Joanna Pozdal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozdal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Pozdal, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanna Pozdal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Barrington, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pomeranian Academy of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Pozdal works at
Locations
-
1
We Care Family Clinic33 W Higgins Rd Ste 5030, South Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (630) 453-8819
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pozdal?
Alwys outstanding experience. Very professional and friendly service. Thank you Dr Pozdal & Ania -from the front desk.
About Dr. Joanna Pozdal, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1821029323
Education & Certifications
- Pomeranian Academy of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pozdal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pozdal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pozdal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pozdal works at
Dr. Pozdal speaks Polish and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozdal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozdal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozdal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozdal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.