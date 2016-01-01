Dr. Joanna Pierro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Pierro, DO
Overview
Dr. Joanna Pierro, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Pierro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Florina Cancer Center256 Mason Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4261
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierro?
About Dr. Joanna Pierro, DO
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1356633622
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital Program
- New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierro works at
Dr. Pierro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.