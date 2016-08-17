Overview

Dr. Joanna Paolilli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Paolilli works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.