Overview

Dr. Joanna Oppenheim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Oppenheim works at SVMC Primecare in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.