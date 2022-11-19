Dr. Joanna Metzner-Sadurski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzner-Sadurski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Metzner-Sadurski, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanna Metzner-Sadurski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Greenwood, SC. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Metzner-Sadurski works at
Locations
Advanced Oncology Hematology1325 Spring St, Greenwood, SC 29646 Directions (864) 725-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Self Regional Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Sadurski because I had breast cancer. She is an AMAZING oncologist! She listens to her patients and takes the time to explain things so that I understand. Breast cancer is scary and she made me feel so much better. The Self Regional Cancer Center is the BEST! Greenwood, SC has a gem! 5 Stars!
About Dr. Joanna Metzner-Sadurski, MD
- Oncology
- English, Polish
- 1801807011
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
