Overview

Dr. Joanna Kmiecik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harwood Heights, IL. They graduated from Jagiellonian University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center.



Dr. Kmiecik works at Oak Street Health Harwood Heights in Harwood Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.