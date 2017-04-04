Dr. Joanna Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
St Christophers Hospital for Children3601 A St, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 427-5000
Bethlehem ENT3445 High Point Blvd Ste 400, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 866-5555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pm
St. Christopher's Hospital for Children160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 427-5000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
We love Dr. Johnson! We started going a year ago because of my daughter's allergies and eczema and She was so helpful! My daughter still has flareups but nothing like what she was experiencing before! She answers every question I have and really cares about her patients! I recently switched Dr's for my son and started bringing him to Dr Johnson as well (he has asthma and seasonal allergies) and she was able to get his asthma under control very quickly!
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.