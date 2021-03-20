Dr. Harp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joanna Harp, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanna Harp, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Harp works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harp is an amazing , caring dermatogist?. She does the most thorough all over skin checks. I highly recommend her for melanoma patients. She is the best.
About Dr. Joanna Harp, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1780919746
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Dr. Harp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Harp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harp has seen patients for Excessive Sweating, Jock Itch and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.