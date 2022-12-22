See All Rheumatologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Joanna Geslani, DO

Rheumatology
5 (262)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joanna Geslani, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Geslani works at Rheumatology Associates - Arlington in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Symptomatic Menopause and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Rheumatology Associates - Arlington
    1001 N Waldrop Dr, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 540-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Symptomatic Menopause
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Hair Loss
Hypercalcemia
Hypothyroidism
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spondylitis
Systemic Sclerosis
Trigger Finger
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Dermatitis
Dermatomyositis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dyslipidemia
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Erectile Dysfunction
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Drainage
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthritis of Toe
Osteopenia
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyositis
Proteinuria
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Scleroderma
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Still's Disease
Systemic Chondromalacia
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 262 ratings
    Patient Ratings (262)
    5 Star
    (251)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 22, 2022
    She is very knowledgeable, able to pinpoint causes and treat it promptly so you can get your quality of life back
    K P. — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joanna Geslani, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1124333703
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Undergraduate School
    • ROLLINS COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joanna Geslani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geslani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geslani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geslani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geslani works at Rheumatology Associates - Arlington in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Geslani’s profile.

    Dr. Geslani has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Symptomatic Menopause and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geslani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    262 patients have reviewed Dr. Geslani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geslani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geslani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geslani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

