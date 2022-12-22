Overview

Dr. Joanna Geslani, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Geslani works at Rheumatology Associates - Arlington in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Symptomatic Menopause and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.