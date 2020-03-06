Dr. Forbes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joanna Forbes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joanna Forbes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Forbes works at
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (832) 816-6305
- 2 8611 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 692-3100
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Forbes did a very complicated and scary surgery that changed my entire body. She was magnificent from beginning to end. Very welcoming with a warm and friendly staff. She is very knowledgeable with a host of information to answer any and all questions. I just recently found out my only daughter is expecting and I am definitely recommending that she goes to her.
About Dr. Joanna Forbes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forbes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forbes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forbes has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forbes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Forbes speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Forbes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forbes.
