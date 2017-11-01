Overview

Dr. Joanna Cooper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Cooper works at Sutter East Bay Med Fdn Neu in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.