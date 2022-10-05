Dr. Joanna Bedell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Bedell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joanna Bedell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Bedell works at
Locations
-
1
New Age Women's Health, LLC11755 SW 90th St Ste 205, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 274-6002Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bedell?
I always have a great experience with Dr. Bedell! She provides an open line of communication during visits, explains things in great detail , and is an amazing doctor. I have been coming to her for almost four years, and plan to continue.
About Dr. Joanna Bedell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1790123560
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedell works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.