Dr. Barclay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joanna Barclay, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanna Barclay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Dr. Barclay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advocate Sherman Hospital1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 742-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barclay?
After reading the reviews I was hesitant about going to her, however I have now learned most reviews seem to be from patients who are not happy for personal reason. I was very happy with the total experience. I could tell she has years of experience and is knowledgeable. Her whole staff were the very best. She does take the time to answer important questions, however if people want to waste her valuable time on to much irrelevant information she does a good job of keeping the conversation on topic and what is important for her as well as her being the professional important conversion so you receive the best of care. I had injections for my lower back and very happy it was a breeze I was in severe pain when I came in and even tho it is only the day after I feel great. If you are looking for a medical doctor who tries to help you with pain and use medication only minimal and only when needed, and would rather use her skills to help your pain I would give her a 5 star rating. !
About Dr. Joanna Barclay, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1932210978
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barclay accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barclay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barclay works at
Dr. Barclay has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barclay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Barclay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barclay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barclay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barclay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.