Dr. Joann Urquhart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joann Urquhart, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9420 Key West Ave Ste 340, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 762-4202
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been treated by Dr Urquhart for many years. Having two significantly different heart conditions requires a cardiologist who is exceptionally skilled, Dr Urquhart is exactly this doctor. I’ve recommended her multiple times without reservation and those people have been exceptionally pleased as well. Dr Urquhart’s staff can be quirky, but once you understand this you will realize you are there to see the best Cardiologist around, and it’s easy to look past the idiosyncrasies of her staff. If you want a fancy office and some high-tech straight out of school newbie doctor look elsewhere, if you want the a highly experienced expert Cardiologist she fills that requirement. Dr Urquhart is absolutely terrific and highly recommended.
About Dr. Joann Urquhart, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urquhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urquhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urquhart has seen patients for Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urquhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Urquhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urquhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urquhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urquhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.