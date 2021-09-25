Overview

Dr. Joann Salvemini, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Salvemini works at Stony Brook Dermatology Associates in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.