Dr. O'Keefe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joann O'Keefe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joann O'Keefe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They completed their fellowship with West Va U Hosp
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 J D Anderson Dr Fl 4, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (000) 000-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Marymount Hospital
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is one of the finest doctors I’ve ever met in my life both as a doctor and as a person and a human being. We talked a lot and she answered all my questions and asked me questions. I really enjoyed every visit that I ever had with her. She is the best physician I’ve ever seen in my life.
About Dr. Joann O'Keefe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1881778611
Education & Certifications
- West Va U Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Keefe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Keefe has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Keefe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Keefe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Keefe, there are benefits to both methods.