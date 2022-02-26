Overview

Dr. Joann Lamb, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Lamb works at Test practice in New Castle, PA with other offices in Ellwood City, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.