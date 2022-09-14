Dr. Kwah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joann Kwah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joann Kwah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kwah works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Center for Women's Health207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwah?
Dr. Joann Kwah is a knowledgeable and compassionate physician. I scheduled an appointment with her in August 2021 after I began experiencing severe heartburn that interferred with my daily life. She prescribed a PPI for me, and a month later, when I didn't improve with a PPI, diet modifications, and over the counter antacids, Dr. Kwah decided it was appropriate to schedule an upper endoscopy. Dr. Kwah thought I could be suffering from an extremely rare auto-immune disease, Eosinophillic Esophagitis, and the biopsy confirmed her hypothesis. I am an otherwise healthy young woman with a documented history of anxiety. That Dr. Kwah took me seriously is a godsend in and of itself. My condition is now in remission and I continue to check in with Dr. Kwah periodically. She has always exhibited patience and compassion during our appointments. I never once felt rushed or dismissed. I highly recommend Dr. Kwah.
About Dr. Joann Kwah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1770758609
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwah works at
Dr. Kwah has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.