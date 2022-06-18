Dr. Joann Journigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Journigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joann Journigan, MD
Dr. Joann Journigan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Lee Physician Group - Family Practice13340 Metro Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 343-0550
Plano Location2100 Hedgcoxe Rd Ste 110, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 801-3660
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 610, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-6000
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
The entire staff was very professional, but at the same time very accommodating and very friendly. They seem to really care about your visit.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Journigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Journigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Journigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Journigan works at
Dr. Journigan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Journigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Journigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Journigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Journigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Journigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.