Dr. Joann Journigan, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joann Journigan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Journigan works at Lee Physician Group - Family Practice in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Plano, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Physician Group - Family Practice
    13340 Metro Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-0550
  2. 2
    Plano Location
    2100 Hedgcoxe Rd Ste 110, Plano, TX 75025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 801-3660
  3. 3
    Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists
    8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 610, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 345-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 18, 2022
    The entire staff was very professional, but at the same time very accommodating and very friendly. They seem to really care about your visit.
    — Jun 18, 2022
    About Dr. Joann Journigan, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497793962
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joann Journigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Journigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Journigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Journigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Journigan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Journigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Journigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Journigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Journigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Journigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

