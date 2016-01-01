Overview

Dr. Jo Hensel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Hensel works at Beaumont Eye Associates Llp in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.