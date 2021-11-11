See All Ophthalmologists in Lancaster, MA
Dr. Joann Chang, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joann Chang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joann Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.

Dr. Chang works at D'Ambrosio Eye Care in Lancaster, MA with other offices in Gardner, MA, Acton, MA and Athol, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    D'ambrosio Eye Care Inc.
    479 OLD UNION TPKE, Lancaster, MA 01523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 537-3900
  2. 2
    D'Ambrosio Eye Care, Inc.
    74 Main St, Gardner, MA 01440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 632-3930
  3. 3
    D'Ambrosio Eye Care
    100 Powdermill Rd, Acton, MA 01720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 537-3900
  4. 4
    D'Ambrosio Eye Care, Inc.
    413 Main St, Athol, MA 01331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 249-4209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Herpetic Keratitis
Stye
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Herpetic Keratitis
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Simplifi
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?

    Nov 11, 2021
    I was experiencing double vision in one eye. Dr. Chang correctly diagnosed my condition and performed the necessary surgery. The results were excellent! I am extremely impressed with her professional capabilities, her follow through, and her caring nature. Add to this a charming personality, a great sense of humor, boundless energy, and you have one of the finest doctors that I have known over my 70 plus years of life. Thank you Dr. Chang!
    EdT — Nov 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joann Chang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joann Chang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chang to family and friends

    Dr. Chang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joann Chang, MD.

    About Dr. Joann Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730359100
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Moran Eye Ctr University Ut
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joann Chang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.