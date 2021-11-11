Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joann Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joann Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
1
D'ambrosio Eye Care Inc.479 OLD UNION TPKE, Lancaster, MA 01523 Directions (978) 537-3900
2
D'Ambrosio Eye Care, Inc.74 Main St, Gardner, MA 01440 Directions (978) 632-3930
3
D'Ambrosio Eye Care100 Powdermill Rd, Acton, MA 01720 Directions (978) 537-3900
4
D'Ambrosio Eye Care, Inc.413 Main St, Athol, MA 01331 Directions (978) 249-4209
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was experiencing double vision in one eye. Dr. Chang correctly diagnosed my condition and performed the necessary surgery. The results were excellent! I am extremely impressed with her professional capabilities, her follow through, and her caring nature. Add to this a charming personality, a great sense of humor, boundless energy, and you have one of the finest doctors that I have known over my 70 plus years of life. Thank you Dr. Chang!
About Dr. Joann Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- John Moran Eye Ctr University Ut
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
