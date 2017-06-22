Overview

Dr. Joanabel Sta Maria, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of The East and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Sta Maria works at Primary Care Physicians in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.