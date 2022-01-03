Overview

Dr. Joana Magno, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kaunakakai, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Molokai General Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Magno works at Molokai General Hospital - Na in Kaunakakai, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.