Dr. Walsh-Philip has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joan Walsh-Philip, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joan Walsh-Philip, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Washington Crossing, PA.
Dr. Walsh-Philip works at
Locations
Sterling Dental and Podiatry1226 LORD STERLING RD, Washington Crossing, PA 18977 Directions (215) 493-0784
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Joan Walsh-Philip, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1053490458
Dr. Walsh-Philip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh-Philip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh-Philip works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh-Philip. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh-Philip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh-Philip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh-Philip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.