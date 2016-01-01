See All Oncologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Joan Walker, MD

Oncology
4 (9)
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joan Walker, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Dr. Walker works at Stephenson Cancer Center Prostate & Urologic Cancers Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ou Physicians Urology Oncology At Stephenson Ctr
    800 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-7770
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Ou Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
    700 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-5656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joan Walker, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477521839
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC-Irvine
    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walker works at Stephenson Cancer Center Prostate & Urologic Cancers Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Walker’s profile.

    Dr. Walker has seen patients for Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.