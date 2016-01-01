Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joan Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Joan Walker, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Locations
Ou Physicians Urology Oncology At Stephenson Ctr800 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-7770Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ou Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center700 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-5656
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joan Walker, MD
- Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
