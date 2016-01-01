Dr. Trachtenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joan Trachtenberg, MD
Dr. Joan Trachtenberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dybner Ana201 E 87th St Apt 12B, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 410-2307
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
