Overview

Dr. Joan Stroud, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Stroud works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.