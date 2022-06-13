Dr. Joan Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Joan Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
-
1
Hand Associates, PC233 Business Park Dr Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 499-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
I chose Dr. Rose because she was recommended to me by two other doctors plus several friends. She exceeded expectation. Besides having a great staff, she is very effective and knowledgeable. Great bedside manner and communication skills. I had gotten a steroid shot in my hand at another practice. It was excruciatingly painful. But when Dr. Rose gave me the second one, she had a technique that reduced the pain to the point that it was quite bearable. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Joan Rose, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1770500290
Education & Certifications
- Switz/Germany
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Surgical Services
- Harvard
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rose speaks French.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.