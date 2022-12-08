See All Dermatologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Joan Rindler, MD

Dermatology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joan Rindler, MD is a Dermatologist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Rindler works at Rindler & Reddy Dermatology PC in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rindler & Reddy Dermatology PC
    2301 S Huron Pkwy Ste 2B, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 (734) 677-0710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Over the years we have been so appreciative of her care - her knowledge and her kindness. I am a fellow MD
    Jim Gramprie — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joan Rindler, MD
    About Dr. Joan Rindler, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407841349
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joan Rindler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rindler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rindler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rindler works at Rindler & Reddy Dermatology PC in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rindler’s profile.

    Dr. Rindler has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rindler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rindler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rindler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

