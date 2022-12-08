Dr. Joan Rindler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rindler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Rindler, MD
Dr. Joan Rindler, MD is a Dermatologist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Rindler & Reddy Dermatology PC2301 S Huron Pkwy Ste 2B, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 677-0710
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Over the years we have been so appreciative of her care - her knowledge and her kindness. I am a fellow MD
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Rindler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rindler accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rindler has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rindler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rindler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rindler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.