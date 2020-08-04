See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Riverdale, MD
Dr. Joan Parambi, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joan Parambi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverdale, MD. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra University and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.

Dr. Parambi works at Allergy and Asthma Associates of Maryland in Riverdale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctors Community Practices LLC
    6502 Kenilworth Ave Ste 100, Riverdale, MD 20737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 552-0024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Deficiency Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Aug 04, 2020
    This doctor is the most cherished doctor I have ever experienced. She gave me all the tools I needed to care for my diabetes. I am so indebted to her. I love you Dr Parambi. You gave me the tools I needed to stay alive.
    Rocco Stellato — Aug 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joan Parambi, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joan Parambi, MD.

    About Dr. Joan Parambi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1285839415
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    • Sri Ramachandra University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joan Parambi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parambi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parambi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parambi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parambi works at Allergy and Asthma Associates of Maryland in Riverdale, MD. View the full address on Dr. Parambi’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Parambi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parambi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parambi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parambi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

