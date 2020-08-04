Overview

Dr. Joan Parambi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverdale, MD. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra University and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Parambi works at Allergy and Asthma Associates of Maryland in Riverdale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.