Neurosurgery
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joan O'Shea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamstown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).

Dr. O'Shea works at Professional Pain Management and Associates in Williamstown, NJ with other offices in Linwood, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Vineland, NJ, Willingboro, NJ and Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Spine Institute Of Southern NJ
    2007 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-9161
  2. 2
    The Spine Institute of Southern NJ
    401 NEW RD, Linwood, NJ 08221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-9161
  3. 3
    The Spine Institute Of Southern NJ
    2612 Rhawn St, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-9161
  4. 4
    Vineland
    611 E LANDIS AVE, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-9161
  5. 5
    The Spine Institute Of Southern NJ
    1 Mainbridge Ln, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-9161
  6. 6
    The Spine Institute of Southern NJ
    512 LIPPINCOTT DR, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-9161
  7. 7
    Vincera Core Physicians
    1200 Constitution Ave Ste 110, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-9161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Instrumentation Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Joan O'Shea, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801969357
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Neurosurgery
