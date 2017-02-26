Dr. Joan O'Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan O'Shea, MD
Overview
Dr. Joan O'Shea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamstown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).
Dr. O'Shea works at
Locations
1
The Spine Institute Of Southern NJ2007 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094 Directions (856) 797-9161
2
The Spine Institute of Southern NJ401 NEW RD, Linwood, NJ 08221 Directions (856) 797-9161
3
The Spine Institute Of Southern NJ2612 Rhawn St, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (856) 797-9161
4
Vineland611 E LANDIS AVE, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 797-9161
5
The Spine Institute Of Southern NJ1 Mainbridge Ln, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions (856) 797-9161
6
The Spine Institute of Southern NJ512 LIPPINCOTT DR, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 797-9161
7
Vincera Core Physicians1200 Constitution Ave Ste 110, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions (856) 797-9161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Oshea is one of the best neurosurgeons in the nation . I saw that in my first few visit . She is respectful and attentive and she listens to your concerns. She looks to conservative ways first to relieve your pain and to restore your quality of life .
About Dr. Joan O'Shea, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1801969357
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Shea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Shea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Shea works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shea.
