Dr. Joan Meehan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Johnston Health and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Meehan works at Cary Orthopaedic Spine Specialists in Clayton, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.