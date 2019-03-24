See All Urologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Joan Meaney, MD

Urology
4.6 (20)
36 years of experience
Dr. Joan Meaney, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Meaney works at Healing Hands House Calls in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Joan T Meaney MD PA
    4499 Medical Dr Ste 151, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 614-4544
    Joan T Meaney MD P
    7434 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 215, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 463-9642

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Methodist Hospital

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Infection
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Infection

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Mar 24, 2019
    Urology
    36 years of experience
    English
    1710967831
    BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Urology
    Dr. Meaney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meaney works at Healing Hands House Calls in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Meaney’s profile.

    Dr. Meaney has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Meaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

