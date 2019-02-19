Overview

Dr. Joan Lyn, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Keralty Hospital Miami, Memorial Regional Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Lyn works at Joan Y Lyn DO in North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.