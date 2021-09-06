Dr. Joan Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Lee, DO
Dr. Joan Lee, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flemington, NJ.
Paul Phillips Eye & Surgery Center PC6b Minneakoning Rd, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 824-7144
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Joan Lee recently performed cataract surgery on my husband. We found her to be professional, caring and honest. We felt we had the entire team working with us. We had a terrific experience and will highly recommend Dr. Lee to our friends and family.
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
