Dr. Kuric has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joan Kuric, MD
Overview
Dr. Joan Kuric, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Kuric works at
Locations
Joan M Kuric, MD900 Ridge Rd Ste G, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-2113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I find her to be very well informed about medical conditions and treatments, and to be a good listener. She is also always prepared for my visit, remembers my issues and concerns, and pushes me to work to better myself.
About Dr. Joan Kuric, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1043295330
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuric has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuric. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuric.
