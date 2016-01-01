Dr. Kho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joan Kho, MD
Overview
Dr. Joan Kho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Kho works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #0144950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Joan Kho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1851462816
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kho works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kho. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.