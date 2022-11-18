Dr. Joan Hong, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Hong, DDS
Dr. Joan Hong, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Valley Park, MO.
Dr. Hong works at
Valley Park Dental Care922 Meramec Station Rd Ste D, Valley Park, MO 63088 Directions (636) 231-1735
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Hong is an amazing dentist. She consults with you on all procedures and is very careful to make it as painless as possible. I have over 50 years of seeing dentist. She is the best.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1174993059
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.