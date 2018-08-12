Dr. Joan Haselkorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haselkorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Haselkorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joan Haselkorn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Haselkorn works at
Locations
-
1
South Shore Womens Medical556 Merrick Rd Ste 200, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 255-2044
-
2
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Although the wait can sometimes be long-Dr always takes the time to listen to and address all My questions and concerns. I know I am in great hands
About Dr. Joan Haselkorn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1235105099
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haselkorn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haselkorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haselkorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haselkorn works at
Dr. Haselkorn has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Pap Smear and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haselkorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haselkorn speaks Hebrew.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Haselkorn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haselkorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haselkorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haselkorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.