Dr. Joan Guitart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joan Guitart, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Universidad De Barcelona, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Guitart works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joan Guitart, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225074727
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Universidad De Barcelona, Facultad De Medicina
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guitart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guitart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guitart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guitart works at
Dr. Guitart has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guitart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Guitart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guitart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guitart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guitart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.