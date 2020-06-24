Dr. Joan Griner Licht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griner Licht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Griner Licht, MD
Overview
Dr. Joan Griner Licht, MD is a Dermatologist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Griner Licht works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Dermatology of Traverse City3643 W Front St Ste A, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griner Licht?
As a retired surgeon who headed a 55 physician, 10 mid-level provider group, with 28 offices, I was thoroughly impressed with all staff as well as Dr Griner. Excellent care and interaction from start to finish. Would recommend to anyone looking for exemplary Dermatological care in the Traverse City area.
About Dr. Joan Griner Licht, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1710902945
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griner Licht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griner Licht accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griner Licht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griner Licht works at
Dr. Griner Licht has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griner Licht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Griner Licht. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griner Licht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griner Licht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griner Licht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.