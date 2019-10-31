Dr. Joan Coker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Coker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joan Coker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Standford Univ School of Med
ENT & Allergy of Delaware1401 Foulk Rd Ste 205, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 998-0300
Middletown Crossing306 E Main St, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 998-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
I went to Dr. Coker in the spring to have a tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy. Not only was she super informative, but she walked me through every step of the entire process and got rid of any fear I had. She is a lovely woman with a great sense of humor, very educated and certainly amazing at what she does. Her office staff is also equally wonderful and the waiting time is never more than 15 minutes at the office. I decided to write this review after referring a friend here. If you are looking for an amazing doctor, Dr. Croker is your girl!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1992739676
Education & Certifications
- Standford Univ School of Med
- Martin Luther King Jr. Hospital
- howard university hospital
- Tuskegee University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Coker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coker has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Coker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coker.
