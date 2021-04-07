See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Joan Cantero-Lakhanpal, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (93)
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joan Cantero-Lakhanpal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University De Santander Faculty De Med Santander Spain and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal works at Annapolis Endocrinology Assocs in Annapolis, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Annapolis Endocrinology Associates
    108 Forbes St, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 571-7880
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Hashimoto's Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Hashimoto's Disease

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Apr 07, 2021
    Living in NYC and being a woman of color, my experience with doctors have been quick visits with little to no patient education offered when I shared concerns or asked questions. Dr. Joan Cantero-Lakhanpal is different. Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal sets aside time during my appointments to listen to me and she offers detailed information about my health and treatment options. Most importantly, treatment has been effective and all of my concerns that were dismissed by previous doctors have been treated by Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal. I see and feel the difference. I only wish I found Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal sooner.
    A. Guzman — Apr 07, 2021
    About Dr. Joan Cantero-Lakhanpal, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780683813
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Residency
    • University NV Las Vegas Affil Hosps
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University De Santander Faculty De Med Santander Spain
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal works at Annapolis Endocrinology Assocs in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal’s profile.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

