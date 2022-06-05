Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett Calinisan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD
Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Paul R. Reiman MD Inc25485 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 894-4436
Allen K. Chan M.d. Inc.488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 404, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 466-9800
Rancho Springs Medical Center25500 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 894-4436
Nhc Temecula41840 Enterprise Cir N, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 225-6400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Calinisan is a wonderful physician. She cares about her patients and is an advocate for their health. Her office is beautiful and clean and her staff are all very friendly and accommodating. They take the time to work with your schedule, call to verify appointments, handle insurance issues, or fit you in if it is an emergency. She spends time with you to explain what is going on and will always take into account your opinions, suggestions, and requests. Ultimately, she is the doctor you want in your corner, she will be there when you need her and she holds her relationship with her patients very highly.
About Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760493886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Barrett Calinisan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett Calinisan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett Calinisan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett Calinisan works at
Dr. Barrett Calinisan has seen patients for Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett Calinisan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett Calinisan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett Calinisan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett Calinisan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett Calinisan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.