See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Barrett Calinisan works at Alexander Reiman Orthopedics in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA and Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul R. Reiman MD Inc
    25485 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 894-4436
  2. 2
    Allen K. Chan M.d. Inc.
    488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 404, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 466-9800
  3. 3
    Rancho Springs Medical Center
    25500 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 894-4436
  4. 4
    Nhc Temecula
    41840 Enterprise Cir N, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 225-6400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysteroscopy
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Hysteroscopy
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barrett Calinisan?

    Jun 05, 2022
    Dr. Calinisan is a wonderful physician. She cares about her patients and is an advocate for their health. Her office is beautiful and clean and her staff are all very friendly and accommodating. They take the time to work with your schedule, call to verify appointments, handle insurance issues, or fit you in if it is an emergency. She spends time with you to explain what is going on and will always take into account your opinions, suggestions, and requests. Ultimately, she is the doctor you want in your corner, she will be there when you need her and she holds her relationship with her patients very highly.
    — Jun 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barrett Calinisan to family and friends

    Dr. Barrett Calinisan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barrett Calinisan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD.

    About Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760493886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett Calinisan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrett Calinisan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrett Calinisan has seen patients for Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett Calinisan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett Calinisan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett Calinisan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett Calinisan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett Calinisan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joan Barrett Calinisan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.