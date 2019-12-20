See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Joan Bull, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joan Bull, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joan Bull, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine.

Dr. Bull works at UT Physicians Internal Medicine in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Cardiology - Texas Medical Center
    6410 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 325-7211
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Pancytopenia
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Pancytopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bull?

    Dec 20, 2019
    She was compassionate and delicate dealing with my unique situation. My son is now 20yrs old - he will be 21yrs old in march.. and due to her and her team - as well as all the teams that was on my case.. me and my son survived. Thank you to all of you
    Brandy — Dec 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joan Bull, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joan Bull, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bull to family and friends

    Dr. Bull's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bull

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joan Bull, MD.

    About Dr. Joan Bull, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558389791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joan Bull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bull works at UT Physicians Internal Medicine in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bull’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joan Bull, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.